Legal voter questions answered for residents in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas has some pretty stringent rules when it comes to voting. Legal expert Matt Manning joins 3News to discuss some of the legal questions some voters may have.
Some voters believe that Texas Governor Greg Abbott may be prompting voter suppression with his new order by limiting drop off boxes to only one in each county.
The governor also extended the early voting period from two to three weeks, or six extra days. Republicans are challenging that saying it's not legal. The litigation could open the door to those who voted during the extra time period, not having their vote counted.
