Options for submitting your mail in vote in Nueces County

Once you're ready to turn in your ballot, you have two options. Those options are to drop it in the mail, or hand delivering the ballot to the county clerk's office.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In Nueces County, County Clerk Kara Sands wants to make sure voters are prepared and know what they need to do if they intend to drop off their completed absentee ballots in-person.

She said it could be a challenge for voters who live far away from the courthouse, but if they choose to drop their ballot in the mail, they can do that from anywhere.

Corpus Christi resident Sylvia Sanchez decided to deliver her ballot in-person. We met Sanchez as she was hand delivering her completed ballot to the county clerk's office on the second floor of the Nueces County Courthouse.

"Got the form Saturday, filled it out, brought it in today," said Sanchez.

A quick check of her driver's license confirming it's her, and her vote is officially cast.

"Couldn't be easier," said Sanchez.

Sanchez is one of thousands expected to cast their vote via absentee ballot or mail in ballot in Nueces County.

In fact, Sands said her department has already sent out 16,000 ballots to folks who have qualified to vote by mail.

You still have time to apply. The official deadline to request to vote by mail in ballot is October 23.

Keep in mind, you can't deliver it for someone else. It has to be the voter who filled it out.

"Governor Abbott actually expanded that, because it used to be only on Election Day you could hand in your ballot, but he expanded it to as soon as you mark it, so as soon as you vote on your ballot you can hand deliver it," said Sands.

An executive order by Governor Abbott limits drop off locations to one per county. Here in Nueces County -- that location is the courthouse on Leopard Street.

Before the order, Sands said they considered a second location.

"We considered my Robstown office as one and that was going to be one," said Sands.

Without that second drop off spot, it means voters in the outlining areas of the county will have to spend some time on the road if they choose to hand deliver their ballot.

Take for instance voters in one of the furthest cities from Corpus Christi in Nueces County, Agua Dulce. 3News drove the route to see just how long it would take.

The time to get to the courthouse for us was about 40 minutes.

Sands told 3News a majority of folks in the outlining areas who have opted for mail in have simply mailed their ballot in previous elections. She wants to reassure folks who are voting by mail this election that the process is safe.

"It's okay to mail your ballot. The post office, we've been working closely with them. I can't control what's going on in the rest of the country, but we are working hand in hand with the post office to protect your ballot so it can get back here and be counted," said Sands.

On Tuesday alone, Sands said they have received 1,000 ballots back by mail. With that said, she encourages folks to mail them back or hand deliver as soon as possible.

The deadline to hand deliver is before polls close on Election Day.

To mail, they must be post marked also by Election Day.

If a ballot arrives by mail the day after Election Day, it will still be counted.

"But keep in mind those ballots will not be counted until the ballot board reconvenes six days after the election," said Sands.