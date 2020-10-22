x
Officials: Wanted alleged child sex offender may be in Nueces County

Rodolfo Angel Tienda, Jr. was last seen around the Nueces County/Jim Wells County area and was last known to drive a red Mercury Cougar, officials say.
Credit: Zapata Crime Stoppers

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Zapata Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone who can help with information that leads to the arrest of a wanted alleged child sex offender.

Rodolfo Angel Tienda, Jr. was last seen around the Nueces County/Jim Wells County area and was last known to drive a red Mercury Cougar.

Tienda is wanted for continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to Zapata County officials, which is a felony. 

If you have any information on Tienda, call Zapata Crime Stoppers at 956-765-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

You can also call the Zapata Sheriff’s Office at 956-765-9960.

