Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Aransas Pass gave word Friday that a water boil advisory issued to residents one week before has officially been lifted.

The water boil was first issued last Friday after a power outage sent the City's water storage tanks offline, causing water pressure to drop below-mandated state levels. Crews flushed out water lines and took water samples to submit to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality before getting the green light to lift the advisory.

