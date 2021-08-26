West Nile Virus found in mosquito pools in two Coastal Bend cities

Robstown and Kingsville are treating areas that detected the virus.

TEXAS, USA — On Thursday, Nueces County Vector Control announced the detection of the West Nile Virus in a mosquito pool in Robstown.

This is the third mosquito pool trapped that has tested positive for West Nile Virus this year. Officials said the trap is located at 873 West Avenue D in Robstown.

There are zero human cases in Nueces County. Residents from the area are encouraged to closely follow all mosquito prevention protocols.

On Tuesday, August 24, the City of Kingsville also detected the virus at 730 East Warren and 803 East Ragland, according to City leaders.

All areas are being treated and sprayed.