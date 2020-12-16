All West Oso ISD schools move to virtual learning due to several positive COVID-19 test results

The school district says they are switching to remote learning only effective immediately.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso ISD offices were informed Tuesday night of several positive COVID-19 cases within the district, a letter to parents said.

All West OSO schools are moving to virtual learning immediately.

Parents were notified Tuesday via campus Robo-call and social media about school closures.

"West Oso ISD’s number one priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. We are committed to following the guidelines required by the CDC, local, and state officials," the letter said.

West Oso ISD said they will continue to monitor and follow all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

