Beach safety: What is a rip current?

Rip currents account for 80 percent of beach rescues, according to NOAA officials. Here's how to keep yourself safe.

How do rip currents form and what do they look like?

Those red flags seen at beach entrances and lifeguard stands symbolize a danger in the water... rip currents, which can be deadly. We hear a lot about them, but what are they? What do they look like? What's the best way to get out of one?

The summer is here... the beaches are packed... and the red flags are flying.

People often panic when caught in a rip current and end up trying to swim directly back to shore, but this can cause exhaustion and lead to tragedy. It is best to keep calm and swim parallel to shore until you are away from the rip current, and then swim at an angle back to shore. Try to get someone's attention at the shore by waving your arms periodically, but don't overdo it. You want to save your energy.

A rip current is a powerful, narrow channel of fast-moving water at the beach. If someone gets caught in a rip current, they can quickly be taken far out into the water. Rip currents account for 80 percent of beach rescues , according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Rip currents form as incoming waves create an underwater sandbar close to shore, and the waves push more and more water in between the sandbar and the shore until a section of this sandbar collapses and the water rushes back toward the sea through a narrow gap, according to NOAA. Once the flowing water passes through the narrow gap, it begins to spread out. It is here where the velocity and strength of the rip current circulation begins to weaken considerably.

"Rip currents are present on many beaches every day of the year, but they are usually too slow to be dangerous to beachgoers," NOAA officials said. "However, under certain wave, tide, and beach shape conditions they can increase to dangerous speeds. The strength and speed of a rip current will likely increase as wave height and wave period increase."

Rip currents will look like a break in the waves coming to shore. NOAA officials suggest looking for differences in the water color, water motion, incoming wave shape or breaking point compared to adjacent conditions.