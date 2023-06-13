Witnesses say young girl's drowning in Aransas Pass was a tragic accident

They said the lifeguards on-duty were keeping an eye on everything and everyone at the pool Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Samantha Dampier said lifeguards at the Aransas Pass Aquatics Center did everything right in order to try and save a young girl – younger than 10 years old, according to Aransas Pass Police Department Chief Eric Blanchard -- who had lost consciousness underwater at the pool Monday.

“They went right into lifesaving measures with CPR,” she said. “Others were doing the crowd control. Another began to clear the path and wait for emergency personnel to clear the path and when they got there, they took over."

The pool remained closed Tuesday, as staff -- lifeguards and others -- received grief counseling following Monday’s fatal accident.

Dampier said she did not see the girl -- who was not an Aransas Pass resident and was visiting the area with her family -- go into the water, or how long she was in there.

However, she did say everything happened very fast.



"If there is anything to take away from this, it’s that this can happen to anyone,” she said. “Anywhere. In just moments. Rather than placing blame on the family or the lifeguards who are often teenagers themselves.”





Of the four eyewitnesses 3NEWS was able to reach, only one agreed to speak on-camera.



The three other witnesses confirmed off-camera what Dampier said – that the lifeguards on duty Monday were very attentive.



They said the pool was not overly busy, but there was a decent crowd present, and that lifeguards were making sure everything was under control and everyone was behaving.



As the lifeguards attempted to save the girl’s life, the witnesses said about 50 people present formed a circle around them and prayed.

“This is a time to come together and show support for everyone affected," Dampier said.