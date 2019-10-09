Remember the Hurricane of 1919 that changed the City. The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is hosting a family friendly event on Saturday, September 14th from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Master of Ceremonies, Scott Eliff will recount first-hand stories of family members during this the storm. Presentations by Jim Moloney, author of “1919 The Storm,” there will be live period actors throughout the Museum, a 1919 Hurricane Photo Room and Theater, a build-your-own hurricane activity, and a hurricane room that will make the experience engaging and memorable.

Public admission on this day is $5.00. Members are free.