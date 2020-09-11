x
Veterans honored with handmade quilts on the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local heroes were recognized for their service to our country in a ceremony held at the USS Lexington on Sunday. 

12 veterans were selected to receive a Quilt of Honor and five were nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor. 

All of the Valor recipients were wounded in combat from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

  • Arnold Leal
  • Martin Longoria
  • Skyler Barker
  • Jesus Trevino
  • Raul Cervantes

South Texas Quilts of Honor Group organized this salute to service.

