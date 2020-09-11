Veterans honored with handmade quilts on the USS Lexington

All of the Valor recipients were wounded in combat from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local heroes were recognized for their service to our country in a ceremony held at the USS Lexington on Sunday.

12 veterans were selected to receive a Quilt of Honor and five were nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor.

All of the Valor recipients were wounded in combat from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Arnold Leal

Martin Longoria

Skyler Barker

Jesus Trevino

Raul Cervantes

South Texas Quilts of Honor Group organized this salute to service.

