Veterans honored with handmade quilts on the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local heroes were recognized for their service to our country in a ceremony held at the USS Lexington on Sunday.
12 veterans were selected to receive a Quilt of Honor and five were nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor.
All of the Valor recipients were wounded in combat from Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Arnold Leal
- Martin Longoria
- Skyler Barker
- Jesus Trevino
- Raul Cervantes
South Texas Quilts of Honor Group organized this salute to service.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: