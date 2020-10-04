CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The group who formed this program are all about providing FREE resources your child may need to continue with their education. This link here will take you to the sign up page.
Zoya Surani, one of the creators, a Veterans high school graduate, and undergrad at Harvard, said on First Edition 'in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students from Harvard, MIT, Princeton, and Yale have created this free platform for pairing undergraduate mentors with K-12 students who have been affected by school closures.'