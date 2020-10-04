CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The group who formed this program are all about providing FREE resources your child may need to continue with their education. This link here will take you to the sign up page.

CovEducation Many of us have been grappling with how we can meaningfully support our home communities during COVID-19 school shutdowns. As this pandemic is intensifying, many middle and high school students are faced with financial, familial, and logistical challenges that may impact their learning experience.

Zoya Surani, one of the creators, a Veterans high school graduate, and undergrad at Harvard, said on First Edition 'in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students from Harvard, MIT, Princeton, and Yale have created this free platform for pairing undergraduate mentors with K-12 students who have been affected by school closures.'