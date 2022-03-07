Where to find the cheapest gas prices in Corpus Christi

With gas prices soaring across the country and the world, that's put a focus on those gas stations selling fuel at considerably lower prices.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With gas prices soaring across the country and the world, that's put a focus on those gas stations selling fuel at considerably lower prices.

The cheapest gasoline in Corpus Christi is $3.49 and can be found at multiple locations, according to GasBuddy.com. The most common price citywide for regular unleaded is $3.79. The highest price we've seen Monday was for $3.99.

In Flour Bluff, the lowest price is $3.69 and can be found at two gas stations.

All three gas stations on Padre Island list a price of $3.79.

Robstown reported one gas station with gas for $3.29 this morning at 1 a.m. That's the lowest price in Nueces County.

Portland lists one gas station with $3.59 for unleaded.