Can you protect your voter information from going online?

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Some folks are surprised that their voter information is being made available online by election administrators. According to the State Secretary’s Office, it’s all legal.

You can visit election websites and go down a list of voters who used mail-in balloting. Their names and addresses are included.

Local resident, Juanita Cantu, found herself on that list and said she isn't happy about it. She said that when she voted, she wasn’t told that her information was going to be made public.

We contacted the Secretary of State’s Office. They sent us a section of our election code that allows for the publishing of early voter information.

Pam Hill is the Elections Administrator for San Patricio County. She tells us that a few years ago, the state mandated that more voter information be made public.

"We post it on our website," Hill said. "We upload it to the Secretary of State’s website and I believe they post it, also. We do not post their address."

Hill said if someone makes a public information request from the election officials, they can release the name, address and the party primary someone has voted in.

Now, Hill said some people can opt out of allowing their voting information to be made public.

"We have a form they can fill out and it applies to judges and law enforcement mostly, and so when they don’t want their information, they can fill out a form that will allow us to not disclose any of their information," Hill said.

Your date of birth, phone number, social security number and drivers license number won’t be made public. But everything else can be posted online or requested by someone through a public information request.