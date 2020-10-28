Family finds hero: family of man involved in serious crash finds, thanks 'hero' that 'saved his life'

Justin Weddle was in a terrible crash over the weekend. Weddle’s family posted a plea to find the man who helped rescue him from a burning vehicle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a man rescued by a passerby following a terrible crash over the weekend have finally been able to say thank you to the person who helped to save his life.

The accident happened on Saturday night on Mckinzie Road. The driver, Justin Weddle, crashed into a pole.



Weddle’s family says the vehicle caught fire which left Weddle with 3rd degree burns on parts of his body.

Weddle was Halo flighted to a burn unit in San Antonio where he is now in stable condition. Weddle’s family posting a plea to find the man who helped rescue him from that burning vehicle.



“The first person that showed up, he was on fire and put him out, we are trying to figure out who that is so we can thank him,” said Weddle’s niece, Tammy Weddle.

Following this interview, the family was able to locate and meet one of the men who stopped to help, Robert Delgado.

Delgado says he is just happy he could help.