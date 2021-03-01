Trump, Biden, Pence in Georgia today ahead of US Senate runoff elections

President Trump, President-elect Biden and Vice President Pence will all be in the Peach State today.

ATLANTA — With all eyes on Georgia ahead of Tuesday's US Senate runoffs, the scramble is on for candidates and their respective political parties.

On Sunday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was in Savannah, rallying support for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

On Monday, the final day before the runoff election, dueling rallies across the state include President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden.

Pence, who will be in Milner, Georgia at Rock Springs Church at Noon and Trump, will be in Dalton later in the evening, both pushing voters to re-elect Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Biden will be in Atlanta, but an exact time and location has not been released.

One person likely to be missing from the Republican rallies is Perdue himself, who said last week he came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. He and his wife are following CDC guidelines, his campaign said, and are quarantined at home.

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour attended church in Kingsland on Sunday. Then, he held get-out-the-vote events in St. Marys and Thomasville. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem held get out the vote events in Dalton, McDonough, and Macon on Sunday.

If the Republicans win just one seat, they will maintain control of the US Senate. However, if the Democrats are able to win both seats, they will take over power of the senate.

Turnout in early voting has proven to be record-breaking, with high interest from Georgia voters statewide.

As of Friday evening, more than 3 million Georgians have already cast their ballots for the runoff election.