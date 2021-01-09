Here's how you can keep your kids cool in the summer heat

Parents should look for signs like lightheadedness, dry mouth, dry eyes, muscle weakness, and even how often the child is using the bathroom.

Students made their way back to the classrooms and fall sports kicked off, which means more time away from home.

"It's so hot, everywhere it's getting hotter," said Shelby Cook-Pena, a dietitian with the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Pena emphasizes the need to keep kids cool while outdoors in the South Texas heat.

"Sweating is incredibly important. But, unfortunately, whenever we sweat, we're losing in high concentrations, sodium and chloride and we're also losing potassium, calcium, magnesium, and that can lead to a lot of complications," said Pena.

Pena added that parents should look for signs like lightheadedness, dry mouth, dry eyes, muscle weakness, and even how often the child is using the bathroom.

"People with diabetes are at higher risk of dehydration. If you or your kiddo have been recently sick, you are more at risk, especially, you know, had some nausea with some symptoms with that. If you know that you're an excessive sweater or your child is, that's another key indicator that they are at risk," said Pena.

According to a 30-year average from NOAA, summer heat continues to be the number one weather related killer in the United States. Pena said because of this, it is important to be mindful of what your little one is eating and drinking.

"I would not advise putting a Gatorade or Powerade in your child's lunch; only if the child, you know, is going to be outside doing vigorous physical activity for more than 60 minutes. Other than that, water is going to do you justice," said Pena.

Pena said smoothies, fruit salads, and veggies are good sources of hydrating foods.