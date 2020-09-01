ALICE, Texas — There is now a way for people to properly dispose of a U.S. flag in Alice, Texas.

Thanks to the help of the National Association of Counties, the National Flag Foundation, and the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the city now has a flag retirement box. All you have to do is fold the flag respectfully before placing it in the box.

If you have a retired flag you would like to drop off, the flag retirement box is located at 300 North Cameron Street in Alice, Texas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: