CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 30 years there have been four Corpus Christi police officers killed in the line of duty, all involving a car crash.

Officer Alan McCollum was the latest heartbreak for the department.

Three news wanted to take the time to honor CCPD's fallen officers from the last three decades:

Lieutenant Stuart Jay Alexander whose end of watch was March 11, 2009.

Police Officer Matthew Barret Thebeau whose end of watch was January 20, 2008.

Senior Officer Juan Rincon Prieto whose end of watch was February 2, 1993.

And Chief Floyd Simpson, who was not on duty at the time of his death, but was killed in a motorcycle accident in May of 2015.

