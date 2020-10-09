Vote 2020: Where you can vote early in Nueces County

Nueces County Commissioners approved two dozen early voting sites in the City for the upcoming November election.

A few locations are no longer on the list and a couple are new. For the first time, the American Bank Center will be one of those new early voting locations.

Election officials say it will help provide additional space for social distancing when people head to the polls. Commissioners have approved the 25 early voting sites.

The CCISD Administration Building and City Hall are not on the list of voting locations. County Clerk Kara Sands telling commissioners Wednesday that those locations were taken off the list at the request of the City and school district.

There are also additional locations that will help alleviate the crowds usually seen over at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center on McArdle Rd. In 2018, that voting location saw up to 10,000 voters.

The additional locations are Adkins and Grant Middle Schools and New Life Church. The Ethel Eyerly Senior Center is off the list this time around and has been replaced with the Flour Bluff School Maintenance Building.

"I’m all for having as many locations as possible, I’m all for that. It’s about getting good lead workers, we've had a lot of people apply who want to do half days and that is great we appreciate it, it is a big commitment,” said Sands.

Commissioners also approving a pay increase for election workers. The pay increases include $14 per hour for the early voting Lead Clerk, and $12 an hour for early voting and election day clerks. That's about a three dollar increase. Officials hope the increase will attract more workers during the COVID pandemic.