PREMONT, Texas — Super Bowl 54 is coming up this week between the Chiefs and 49ers and for one Premont man this month marks a unique anniversary.

Hector Guerra of Premont is 48 now, but he was just eight years old when he won the national Punt, Pass and Kick competition back in 1980.

Guerra won several local contests here in South Texas and then up in Houston before traveling to Super Bowl 14 in Pasadena, California.

Guerra beat out several other kids at halftime of the game and received a hero's welcome back here at home including channel three coverage by Gary Stricklin back in the day.

Guerra says he's really started to appreciate the effort it took the older he gets and that his win wouldn't have happened without his dad Daniel Guerra.

The elder Guerra started the first competition there in Premont and coached his son on his six month course to Pasedena.

Hector now has a street named after him there in Premont and dad Daniel is set to have the track at the high school named after him later this spring after coaching the Cowboys to five straight cross country titles in the late 90's and early 2000's.