CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll Tigers are used to making deep playoff runs, but they'll need to do it this season with a new cast.

The Tigers lost six seniors from a lineup that reach the fourth round including current Texas Longhorn Vanessa Quiroga. Coach AJ Caballero knows it'll be a group of fresh faces that will have to compete in a loaded District 29-5A that also saw Victoria West and Ray go deep in the playoffs.