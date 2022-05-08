Blitz Preview: Rockport-Fulton Pirates

The Pirates have a brutal non-district schedule to get them ready for an equally tough district slate in a new division.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates will largely be hitting the reset button on their roster and also in district play with moving up a division.

The Pirates have gone to 4A-Division I and are trading in a Coastal Bend-heavy district schedule for one that's more San Antonio area-based to go along with Beeville and Port Lavaca.

Rockport-Fulton must fill a huge hole left by 16 graduating seniors, but they do have a returning backfield duo of quarterback Ace Seibert and running back Devin Phillips.

The duo says it'll be important to build chemistry with the new guys in the early non-district schedule against some tough teams like Miller, Sinton and Flour Bluff.