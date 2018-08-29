CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Here are the Blitz preseason rankings heading into Week 1 of the regular season. The large school rankings are comprised of Classes 5A and 4A, while small schools are made up of Classes 3A and 2A. The rankings are also relative to the competition in the class and division, not necessarily who would win head-to-head.

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1) Veterans Memorial (0-0)

2) Calallen (0-0)

3) Flour Bluff (0-0)

4) Rockport-Fulton (0-0)

5) Gregory-Portland (0-0)

Other: Alice (0-0), Sinton (0-0)

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1) Refugio (0-0)

2) George West (0-0)

3) Woodsboro (0-0)

4) Odem (0-0)

5) Three Rivers (0-0)

Other: Hebbronville (0-0)

