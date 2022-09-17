High school plus college football on tap for Saturday

Woodsboro struggle to contain Santa Maria; TAMUK now 3-0, 1-0 to start conference

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL:

The Woodsboro Eagles hosted the Santa Maria Cougars in week four of the action. The non-district matchup gave the Eagles another opportunity to sharpen up for district, but still fell short to the Cougars with a 35-7 final.

COLLEGE:

The Javelinas took a road trip to pay West Texas a visit. The Buffaloes are ranked #14 in the nation, which the Hogs head into conference with a two-win streak.

TAMUK took down the Buffaloes in a 31-24 final.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.