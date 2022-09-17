High school plus college football on tap for Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL:
The Woodsboro Eagles hosted the Santa Maria Cougars in week four of the action. The non-district matchup gave the Eagles another opportunity to sharpen up for district, but still fell short to the Cougars with a 35-7 final.
COLLEGE:
The Javelinas took a road trip to pay West Texas a visit. The Buffaloes are ranked #14 in the nation, which the Hogs head into conference with a two-win streak.
TAMUK took down the Buffaloes in a 31-24 final.
