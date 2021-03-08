Moody looking to running back core for success in 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans got off to a hot start last season before injuries and a backloaded schedule took them out of playoff contention.

Now the Trojans are looking to the returning running back trio of Dequwan Lindsey, Nathaniel Sada and Darrell Nation to get them back into the postseason. Moody Coach Mike Cantu says the development of the offensive line will be a key in those backs' success in 2021.