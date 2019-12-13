CYPRESS, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats earned yet another trip to the state championship game Thursday after holding off San Augustine 29-21 up in Cypress.

The Bobcats got two first half rushing touchdowns from quarterback Austin Ochoa as the two teams went into the break tied 14-14.

Refugio then got a big third quarter on both sides of the ball with two touchdowns coming off two interceptions. A big return on an interception by Antwaan Gross set up the go-ahead score by Ysidro Mascorro.

#1 Refugio (15-0) will face off against #6 Post (15-0) in the 2A-I State Championship Wednesday at 7 PM at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Refugio's Antwaan Gross takes an INT back in the 3rd qtr.

