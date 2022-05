H.S. Baseball Playoffs: Schedules and Highlights

Check below to see where your favorite Coastal Bend team is playing in the playoffs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is the schedule for the high school baseball playoffs beginning the first week of May and running up to the state tournament in Round Rock and Austin.

BI-DISTRICT ROUND:

CLASS 5A:

#2 Ray vs. Laredo Martin (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 6 PM @ Laredo Veterans Field

Game 2: Sat. 2 PM @ Cabaniss Field

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

Veterans Memorial vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 7 PM @ Hebbronville

Game 2: Sat. 2 PM @ Hebbronville

Game 3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

*Carroll/Moody winner vs. Roma - TBA

*Carroll/Moody loser vs. La Joya Palmview - TBA

*29-5A 3rd Place Tiebreaker: Carroll vs. Moody - Mon. 5 PM @ Cabaniss Field

CLASS 4A:

#1 Sinton vs. Freeport Brazosport (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Thurs. 4 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium

Game 2: 30 min. after G1

Game 3: Fri. 4 PM @ Victoria Riverside Stadium (if nec.)

#3 Calallen vs. Raymondville (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 7 PM @ Raymondville

Game 2: Sat. 2 PM @ Calallen

Game 3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

Tuloso-Midway vs. Grulla - TBA

Rockport-Fulton vs. West Columbia (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 7 PM @ Rockport-Fulton

Game 2: Sat. 2 PM @ West Columbia

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

Alice vs. La Feria (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Thurs. 6 PM @ Alice

Game 2: Fri. 6 PM @ La Feria

Game 3: Sat. 3 PM @ Alice (if nec.)

Ingleside vs. Sweeny/Needville loser - TBA

Robstown vs. Hidalgo (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Thurs. 7 PM @ Hidalgo

Game 2: Fri. 7 PM @ Robstown

Game 3: Sat. TBA (if nec.)

CLASS 3A:

#24 Orange Grove vs. Banquete - TBA

Bishop vs. Goliad (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 6 PM @ Coastal Bend College

Game 2: Sat. 2 PM @ Bishop

Game 3: 30 min. after G2 (if nec.)

London vs. Odem:

1-Game Playoff: Sat. Noon @ Robstown

Taft vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 7:30 PM @ Sinton

Game 2: Sat. 2 PM @ Sinton

Game 3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

CLASS 2A:

Premont vs. Port Aransas (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 6 PM @ Bishop

Game 2: Sat. 1 PM @ Flour Bluff

Game 3: 30 min. after (if nec.)

Refugio vs. La Villa (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri. 4 PM @ La Villa

Game 2: 30 min. after G1

Game 3: Sat. Noon @ Refugio (if nec.)

Freer vs. Three Rivers - TBA

Riviera Kaufer vs. Kenedy (Best 2-of-3 Series):

Game 1: Fri.7 PM @ Riviera Kaufer

Game 2: Sat. 4 PM @ Kenedy

Game 3: 30 min. after (if nec.)