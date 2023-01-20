Sinton ready to defend its state baseball title

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates know they'll be hunted once again in Class 4A, but it's nothing they're not used to.
The Pirates went wire-to-wire at the #1 team in the polls last season en route to their fourth state title. Now they will open this year as the top team in the state once again with the majority of the championship team returning.
That includes the top prospect in the state of Texas, Blake Mitchell. Mitchell is projected to be a first round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. Sinton also has senior 1B/P Jaquae Stewart back as a big power bat in the middle of the lineup.
Sinton is part of an absolutely loaded Class 4A that also includes several other ranked teams from the area (#6 Tuloso-Midway, #12 Calallen and #18 Alice).