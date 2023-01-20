Sinton ready to defend its state baseball title

The Pirates return the most talented 4A team in the state lead by Blake Mitchell, the #1 HS prospect in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates know they'll be hunted once again in Class 4A, but it's nothing they're not used to.

The Pirates went wire-to-wire at the #1 team in the polls last season en route to their fourth state title. Now they will open this year as the top team in the state once again with the majority of the championship team returning.

That includes the top prospect in the state of Texas, Blake Mitchell. Mitchell is projected to be a first round pick in this summer's MLB Draft. Sinton also has senior 1B/P Jaquae Stewart back as a big power bat in the middle of the lineup.

Sinton’s Blake Mitchell graces the cover of Texas High School Baseball’s online preseason magazine. Mitchell is the #1... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Friday, January 20, 2023

Sinton is part of an absolutely loaded Class 4A that also includes several other ranked teams from the area (#6 Tuloso-Midway, #12 Calallen and #18 Alice).

The Sinton Pirates know they're in for a tougher season with a stacked region and somehow an even bigger target on their back (despite being #1 wire-to-wire).



HC Adrian Alaniz

Kaden McCoy - Sr. OF

Braeden Brown - Sr. P/INF



More with the defending 4A champs at 6 PM. @Kiii3Sports pic.twitter.com/buGwPWfiuj — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) January 20, 2023