Discussing the bevy of Spurs' injuries and the mental toll of a losing streak | Locked On Spurs

The injury bug continues to hit the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down the recent Spurs player injuries.

Also, McCorkle discusses the mental health side of the players going through a long losing skid.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.