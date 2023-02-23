Javelinas women hold off International late

Texas A&M-Kingsville lead by double digits with just a few minutes to go before holding on 72-70.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M International women's basketball had its comeback bid fall just short in its road finale against Texas A&M-Kingsville, falling to the Javelinas 72-70.

The Dustdevils (13-16, 6-15 LSC) played a sound defensive first quarter, limiting TAMUK to just 10 points, taking a 15-10 lead into the second quarter, after opening the game on a 15-5 run.

The Javelinas (17-10, 14-7 LSC) bounced back in the second, using the first 3:30 to tie the game and the remainder of the half was the teams trading baskets to take a 28-28 game into the break.

Out of the break, the teams continued to trade back-and-forth until a 6-0 run by TAMIU opened a 40-34 lead at the midway point of the third quarter.

TAMUK would respond with a 7-0 shortly after going down seven points to tie the game and yet again, the teams traded shots to go into the fourth quarter with a 50-48 edge in favor of the Javelinas.

In the fourth, TAMUK extended its run to 8-0 to open a 56-48 lead with 8:54 remaining.

As time went on, the Dustdevils saw the deficit grow to 70-58 with 2:55 left in the contest, but TAMIU had one last push down the stretch.

Still trailing by 11 with 1:33 left, the Dustdevils would go on a 10-0 run over the next 1:15 behind a trio of three pointers to make it a 71-70 game.

After the Javelinas made a free-throw to make it 72-70, they missed the back end the opportunity at the stripe, but despite the defensive rebound, TAMIU would turn the ball over in their final opportunity.

For the game, the Dustdevils shot 51.9% (28-for-54) from the floor, and an incredible 11-for-18 (61.1%) from deep. From the charity stripe, TAMIU went just 3-for-8 (37.5%).

On the other side, TAMUK shot 53.1% (26-for-49) from the field, 12-for-24 (50%) from three and a tough 8-for-19 (42.1%).

Junior Rai Brown led the team on the offensive end with 20 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists.

Junior Emily Swiercz had an all-around performance with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the game (all from three), to go alongside five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Sophomore Barbara Turkalj was the third Dustdevil in double figures with 14 points. Freshman Angelique Morgan would lead the team in rebounds with seven on the night.