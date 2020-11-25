Vandy women's soccer player option to kick for football team

Coach Derek Mason said Vanderbilt is a little short on special teams and Fuller will dress with a chance to play on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Women's soccer player Sarah Fuller has practiced with the Vanderbilt football team and coach Derek Mason says she’s a good option to be the Commodores kicker Saturday against Missouri.

Mason says he's keeping all options open with health issues on special teams and will see what Fuller can do Saturday if given the opportunity.

Fuller is a senior goalie from Wylie, Texas, who made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas in women's soccer to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title.

No woman has appeared in an SEC football game, or for any Power 5 gridiron team.

Vanderbilt is just 3-of-7 on field goal attempts.

Vanderbilt was supposed to play Tennessee this Saturday, but the game was rescheduled so the Commodores could make up a missed game with Missouri. The Vols will not have a game this weekend. The SEC has not announced a new date for the Vols-Vandy game.

"Let's make history," the senior set to don an American football uniform tweeted Friday. She posted a photo on Twitter of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.

Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015.

Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

Fuller has helped Vanderbilt capture the women's soccer program's first conference tournament title since 1994. She played every minute of the tournament and said it's an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out.

She'll be wearing "Play Like A Girl" on the back of her helmet Saturday.

"I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can," Fuller said. "Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in any way."

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That's why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.