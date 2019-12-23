CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a dramatic scene as emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident on eastbound SPID near Everhart Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The crash left an SUV resting on the hood of a small red sedan. Multiple wreckers were called to separate the vehicles and haul them off the road as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. The accident resulted in traffic being reduced to a single lane.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. There has been no word if anyone was injured in the accident or what caused it. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

