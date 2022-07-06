'Here in Texas we’re not used to that', Gas prices continue to increase across the Coastal Bend

Several questions and frustrations come to mind when we pump gas, when will the prices go down? Why are they up again? Here's what experts say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Across the country eyes are glued to the small screens at the gas pump, anxiously awaiting that final number to see if they can save even a few cents at the pump.

“What we’ve seen over the past few months is we’ll see spikes and then we’ll see a little drawback and then we’ll see even further spikes that set new records,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Once again, we find ourselves asking the same question, why?

“Because what we have right now is very tight supply and very high and growing demand,” said Armbruster. “As long as we have tight supply or dwindling supply and the demand continues to increase as more people get on the roadways, we’re likely going to see gas prices increase.”

It’s not the most welcome news especially with summer vacation revving into high gear for many.

“Despite these higher gas prices, road trips are expected to be very popular this summer. Travel in general is expected to be higher this summer than it has the past few years,”

We’re all wondering when will the prices go down. Armbruster says that’s there’s no definite answer.

“Most people expect it that it will happen after summer driving season is over, we see demand for gasoline fall usually after labor day,” said Armbruster.

There are other global factors impacting our gas prices.

“That includes Russia’s war against Ukraine how that’s impacting global supply and demand it’s really impacting the price of crude oil,” said Armbruster.

Armbruster says until there is resolution on that end, paired with the summer travel demand we’ll have to take on that pain at the pump for a little while longer.

“Here in Texas, we’re not used to that and likely we are going to have to get used to it for at least a little while,” said Armbruster.

You may recall in the past gas prices decrease a little after Memorial Day, but after last weekend Armbruster says demand only went up.

There are a few tips that can help you ease some of the pain at the pump. For instance, making sure the pressure on your tires is good, sign up for loyalty rewards at gas stations, or even text 3NEWS.

AAA Texas says their studies show that driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to maximizing your fuel consumption.

“Avoiding speeding, avoiding laying down the gas pedal as soon as the light turns green, don't take off too quickly, use cruise control when it's safe to do so and make sure your vehicle is properly maintained," said Armbruster.

Also, be sure not to drive your vehicle on empty. Armbruster says that can hurt your fuel pump and cause internal issues.