CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With shivering temperatures already hitting the Coastal Bend, it's safe to say that this Fall and Winter season could be a cold one.

That's why the Corpus Christi Hope House is asking for help from the community to donate warm clothing items like blankets, socks, jackets, sweaters and gloves for adults and small children.

The Hope House is always accepting clothing for young children as young as newborns to toddlers, especially during this time of year.

Items that are needed the most sometimes get forgotten. Baby shampoo, sanitary napkins and toiletries like toothpaste are a few. If items cannot be dropped off, the Hope House will find a way.

"We'd be glad to go pick it up," said Debra Arsuaga, the Director of Client Services.

The Hope House is a shelter to men, women their dependent children. It provides support and opportunity to accept responsibility, care for their children and become self-sufficient members of the community.

For more information on the Hope House or where to donate, visit their website here.