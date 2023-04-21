Here's how you can be part of this years Earth Day human peace sign in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — At noon on Saturday, a huge crowd will create the 'Port A for Peace' annual human peace sign to commemorate Earth Day.
Hundreds of participants gather every year on the beach for the amazing photo opportunity.
This year's event will be on the south side of Horace Caldwell Pier. Those who wish to be part of the photo should arrive by noon. The photo will be taken at 1 p.m.
"Lets take a minute on Earth Day to honor Mother Earth and mingle in peace," the event description said.
Participants can bring a chair and drinks but are asked to set up outside the peace sign area, which will be marked with flags.
Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
