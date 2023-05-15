Oh shrimp! Boatloads of fun planned for 75th Annual Shrimporee in Aransas Pass

Along with the usual shrimpy fun, Shrimporee fans can expect everything from lumberjack shows to live music – even an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, sauté it... There's shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo, pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich."

But we all know that the Aransas Pass Shrimporee is so much more than that.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce's Roland Rodriguez and Martin De los Santos joined us on Domingo Live to share all the fixin's they have in store for the historic 75th Annual Shrimporee across Downtown Aransas Pass.

Hours

The Shrimporee will officially open for business under the following hours of operation:

Thursday, May 18 (Carnival only): 6 p.m.-10 p.m. $1 Carnival entry, $2 rides

Friday, May 19: 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday, May 20: 12 p.m.-12. a.m.

Sunday, May 21: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets & Wristbands

General entry to access the Shrimporee grounds, contests, concerts and events are available for purchase online here and on-site for the following prices:

Adults 13 and up: $8

Children 7-12, Senior Citizens and Military: $6

Sunday Funday All Ages Entry: $5

3 Day Access Pass: $15

Children 6 and under: Free

All-you-can-ride carnival wristbands are also available for purchase on-site for the following prices.

Friday, May 19: $30

Saturday, May 20: $35

Sunday, May 21: $30

Parade

The Shrimporee Parade is set to take over Downtown Aransas Pass Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. It's a fine opportunity to see the community's creativity in action as each float and marcher flows down Commercial Street!

At the end, judges will grant awards in the following categories: Best of Show, Most Spirited, Best Decorated Float, Best Theme, Best Youth Entry and the Judge’s Award: Best Overall Entry.

Contests

Because what's a Shrimporee without a tasty contest or two?

The Shrimporee's time-honored Shrimp Eating Contest will begin on the HEB Main Stage at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

On that same Saturday, the infamous Men’s & Women’s Sexy Legs Contest will begin on the Whataburger Main Stage at 1:30 p.m.

Along with the usual shrimpy fun, Shrimporee-goers can expect appearances by Aaron Watson, Los Palominos, Jay Perez and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Concerts

Take in the shell-acius vibes while you pop, lock and flop like a fish!

Along with access the Shrimporee grounds, your entry ticket allows you access to the HEB and Whataburger Main Stages, where some of the best local performers will help set the perfect daytime mood for weekend.

Nighttime crowds, however, are in for a particularly star-studded experience. Each night of the Shrimporee will feature a concert on the HEB Main Stage given by a headlining musician on the following schedule:

Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m.: Aaron Watson

Friday, May 19, at 10 p.m.: Chad Cooke Band

Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m.: Jay Perez and the Band

Saturday, May 20, at 10 p.m.: Los Palominos

Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.: Victor Trevino, the Ultimate Elvis Experience

Cooking Shows

We don't just celebrate shrimp at the Shrimporee, we cook 'em!

Pull out your chef hat and learn all the different ways you can prepare the fruit of the sea at the following times:

Friday, May 19: 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Extra Fun, Hold the Shrimp

Not a fan of shrimp? Weird, but okay!

There will be plenty of non-shrimpy activities at the Shrimporee for the whole family to enjoy, including (but not limited to) a petting zoo; pony rides; lumberjack shows; magic shows; exotic animal exhibition; and a huge variety of vendors!

As if that wasn't enough excitement, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are also scheduled to meet and greet with fans at noon on Sunday, May 21.

Boredom at the Shrimporee? We think not!

Transportation

The Shrimporee will provide free Park & Ride shuttle services to and from festival grounds throughout the event's operating hours. In order to take advantage of this service, attendees are permitted to park in the following parking lots for free:

AP Chamber (130 W. Goodnight Ave)

Compton Hall (704 W. Yoakum at Harrison)

Dollar General (709 S Commercial Street, next to O’Reilly Auto Parts)

Friday & Saturday ONLY: Aransas Pass Civic Center (700 W. Wheeler, parking in grass lot ONLY)

Friday & Saturday ONLY: Care Regional Medical Center (1711 W Wheeler)

Limited parking is also available at the Shrimporee grounds for a $5 fee, the proceeds of which will benefit local youth nonprofits.

Safety & Accommodations

A Shrimporee for one is a Shrimporee for all!

Handicap accessible parking is available at the Shrimporee upon request, as well as free golf cart rides for attendees with disabilities.

In order to make the Shrimporee a safe environment for everyone, only trained service animals are allowed on Shrimporee grounds. Similarly, all weapons are banned from the event site, including open carry and concealed handguns, firearms and blades.