Here's what to expect at Corpus Christi Comic Con

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Comic Con is set to entertain comic book and pop culture fans all weekend at the American Bank Center.

The event kicks off Friday at noon and will continue Saturday and Sunday. The schedule includes panels with celebrities, cosplay contests and of course, Nerd Prom!

Ticket are still available, you can find them by clicking here.

Celebrity appearances

The SAG-AFTRA strike will not prevent any scheduled appearances, organizers recently announced. Here are a few celebrities who will be taking photos and signing autographs for fans:

Chandler Riggs

*Rick Grimes Voice* CORRRRAL!

Chandler Riggs, who portrayed Carl Grimes on "The Walking Dead," will be at Corpus Christi Comic Con this year!

Organizers announced the new addition to the already star-studded lineup for the fifth year of the event.

"In 2009 at age nine, Riggs got his first two major acting breaks simultaneously, as Tom in the film Get Low and a role in the television movie The Wronged Man," Corpus Christi Comic Con posted. "At age 10, Riggs was cast as Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead, an AMC zombie drama television series."

The Walking Dead series is the highest rated in cable television history.

In 2012 and 2013, Riggs was nominated for the Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor for his role on the show and won the award in 2014 along with a Saturn Award.

He will appear at the event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Michael Rooker

Also from The Walking Dead (among other projects)… Michael Rooker!

Michael Rooker is an American actor known for his portrayal of Yondu in Marvel’s 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film franchise. He is also well known as the character fans loved to hate on AMC’s worldwide hit television show 'The Walking Dead', Merle Dixon.



Rooker has thrilled fans for decades with complex portrayals of characters audiences can’t help but cheer on. He has since appeared in numerous films including 'Mississippi Burning', 'Sea of Love', 'Days of Thunder', 'JFK', 'Cliffhanger', 'Mallrats', 'Tombstone', 'Rosewood', 'The 6th Day', 'Jumper', and 'Bolden'. Rooker also has a prolific relationship with writer/director James Gunn, appearing in the Gunn-helmed productions 'Slither', 'Super', 'Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy', 'The Belko Experiment', 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2' and 'The Suicide Squad'.



In 2022 he began filming for the upcoming western series 'Horizons', reuniting with JFK co-star Kevin Costner.

Sean Astin

Sean Astin is an American actor best known for his roles as Samwise Gamgee in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy, Mikey Walsh in 'The Goonies', and Daniel Ruettiger in 'Rudy', as well as Doug Whitmore in '50 First Dates', Bill in 'Click', Lynn McGill in the fifth season of '24', Oso in 'Special Agent Oso', Raphael in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', Bob Newby in the second and third seasons of Netflix’s 'Stranger Things', and Ed in 'No Good Nick'.

He is also in 'Perry Mason', 'Forever Strong', 'Stay Cool', 'Young Rock', 'Justice League', and the Narrator in 'Captain Underpants'. He has made appearances in 'Super Girl', 'Big Bang Theory', 'ConMan', and 'Robot Chicken'.

Scott Patterson

Scott Patterson is well known to television audiences from his seven seasons as diner owner Luke Danes in the hit series "Gilmore Girls." Fans of the popular Saw franchise know Scott from his starring role as FBI profiler special agent Peter Strahm in 'Saw IV' and 'Saw V'. He also played a series regular in 'Alien in America', and appeared in 'Will & Grace', 'CSI: Miami', '90210', 'Seinfeld', 'Justice League Unlimited' and many other popular television series and movies. Fans can watch him now in "Sullivan's Crossing" based on Robyn Carr's popular book series.

Emily Swallow

Emily is an American actress best known for her roles as Kim Fischer on 'The Mentalist' and as Amara / The Darkness in the 11th season of 'Supernatural'. She also appears as The Armorer in the Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian' and had a minor role as Emily in the video game 'The Last of Us Part II'.