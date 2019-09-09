CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Matilda the musical is in town! The talented cast comes from our very own Coastal Bend.

Being unloved by her mother and father, Matilda overcomes any obstacle in her way using her intelligence and wit.

Matilda's mother, Mrs. Wormwood is played by Alexandra Shaw and father, Mr. Wormwood played by Peter Howard.

Shaw is a Professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and has been active in many plays here at the Harbor Playhouse.

Howard has been involved in Theater for many years and held many major roles and titles at the Harbor Playhouse.

Miss Agatha Trunchbull, played by Frank Garcia Jr., also attempts to get in the way of the young girl.

Garcia is the Theater teacher at Moody High School. He has been active in theater since Middle School and even directed shows at Harbor Playhouse.

Matilda is played by Madelyn Taylor. She is a 5th grader at Flour Bluff and has been active in Theater for 2 years. This is her first major role. Taylor has had a speech impediment since she was little and the stage is where she feels most confident.

The musical will be performed every weekend until October 6. For more information on the Harbor Playhouse visit their website here.

