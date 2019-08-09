BISHOP, Texas — Suicide has claimed another student's life in the Coastal Bend in less than two weeks.

The tragedy happened last Monday to Bishop CISD student, Patrick Buras, he was only 13-years-old.

The teen's community came together Saturday night at Bishop City Park for a vigil.

Many sharing memories of Buras and encouraging kids to stand up for one another.

Angelica Munoz, an event organizer said, "May the light bring comfort for his comfort and his friends gathered here, we will carry his memory for the rest of our lives."

Bishop CISD said counselors, teachers and administrators are working to help with the grieving process.

