Young artists! Here's how to get your work featured on the 2024 Padre Island National Seashore annual pass

Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade can submit their artwork until Sept. 15.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island National Seashore wants to celebrate a young artist that appreciates their natural resources by featuring their artwork on the 2024 annual park pass.

The contest is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade and entries will be judged on design and accuracy of a scene that celebrates the seashore’s natural resources.

Entry Guidelines

Each entry must include colorful artwork depicting the natural resources protected within the boundaries of the national seashore. Artwork will be printed in an area that is approximately 3’’ long X 2’’ high; fine details will not reproduce well. A completed entry form must accompany all submissions. All entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, September 15, 2023.

All artwork must be an original piece, created by a young artist from kindergarten through sixth grade in the United States and territories.

Original artwork must be mailed (do not fold) to the address listed on the entry form.

Artwork must be submitted on a standard 8.5’’ X 11’’ size paper.

Media types may consist of crayon, ink, acrylic, water color, colored pencils, pastels, oil paint, chalk, charcoal, or torn paper. Digitally created art work is not accepted.

The top three entries will receive prizes provided by Western National Parks Association. Winners will be announced on October 1, 2023.

More information and contest entry forms are available on the PINS website.

Calling all young artists from kindergarten through sixth grade. You can design the next Padre Island National Seashore... Posted by Padre Island National Seashore on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!