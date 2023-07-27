x
Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

The ticket was sold at Mushi’s 3 in Pleasanton.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One lucky Mathis resident chose the right numbers on the Powerball drawing from July 19 and is now a millionaire.

The person chose all their own numbers and ended up claiming a $1 million prize. The person has chosen to remain anonymous, Texas Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Mushi’s 3, off IH-37 in Pleasanton.

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (7-10-11-13-24), but not the red Powerball number (24).

All of our congratulations to the lucky winner!

