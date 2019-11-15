A young man, wrestling with the questions of family, life, and madness- that's at the heart of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

This production by the Theatre Department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi puts a decidedly modern spin on the timeless tale.

"In this particular Hamlet, we didn't change the pronouns. It didn't seem important, in the world we're living in right now where gender fluidity is the norm, we just normed it up", said Alison Frost.

The Eternal Sweet Prince is played by Anna Flynn and she says this casting choice and other directorial decisions make this a production for today's society.

"I think I would talk about our concept and how we adapted it to fit 2019", said Anna.

Kennedi Deal plays Hamlet's mom, Queen Gertrude, the mother we all love to hate.

Although she makes some poor choices, she has her reasons.

"I think she's a very relatable character, she loves very hard", stated Kennedi.

Probably the most divisive character is Polonius, who manages to wrangle every situation in Elsinore to his own advantage. Sean Morillo says his interpretation is far from one-dimensional.

"Being able to research and being open to so many different interpretations helped me create a new Polonius for myself", added Sean.

So, the question is to go or not to go to this unique presentation of Hamlet?

If you'd like to attend this production of Hamlet, there are shows tonight and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the evening, as well as a matinee showing on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Check out TAMUCC's website to order tickets.

