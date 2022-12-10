Find free mammograms with help from First Friday

First Friday relies on donations to meet the demand to help those with little to no insurance get mammograms. Call 361-985-5600 to find out how.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Friday's mission is to increase breast cancer awareness through early detection while providing free mammograms to those with little to no insurance.

"A lot of times they are working but they're just not offered insurance. Or it could be someone who's working that has a thousand dollar deductible. We will approve them," said Leticia Zirbes, Chair of the non-profit.

The group refers roughly 600 women for mammograms every month. And sometimes, that number reaches 1,000.

The average cost of a mammogram is around $150 of which First Friday covers 100 percent through their various partnerships in South Texas.

"During Covid, we were pretty scared. We got down pretty low in our bank account," said Zirbes.

Zirbes might look familiar. We recently featured her here on 'Positively Pink' who is today, 5-years breast cancer free. She said: "prevention is key. The earlier the detection, the more successful the treatment."

Since joining the board in 2012, she has worked to link women in need with the services they provide.

"We get calls all the time from people who just want information. I will give them different clinics that are government funded where they can get treatment. If not doctor, I can give them numbers. There's a lot of women who call that are so grateful that they are able to qualify and get a free mammogram because they don't have the means."

Though Zirbes works part time for First Friday she is a full time advocate helping others in anyway she can.

"A sisterhood. We've gone through the same thing. we can relate to each other," she said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.