3News acknowledges trailblazers in leadership on International Women's Day

When it comes to making strides in the community, 3News acknowledged three of the many women who shape the Corpus Christi area in way or another.

Tuesday marked International Women's Day -- a day used to celebrate the continuing strides women make throughout the community.

When it comes to taking charge in City matters, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is a familiar face in it's many decisions.

"Today is a day of empowerment," Guajardo said. "Today is a day to accept one another for who we are."

Guajardo said it's women like her own mother who inspired her to be a leader.

"My mom has just really inspired me to fight through challenges, get through challenges, and just lead," Guajardo said. "She has really led by example."

For Driscoll Children's Hospitals' Chief Operations Officer Dr. Mary Peterson, International Women's Day is a special time to highlight those who have paved the way for her.

"I was lucky enough to have at least some of the way paved," Peterson said. "It was still challenging when I went to medical school. I think 15% of our class were women. Now it's 50%."

Peterson said today is important to recognize those women who go without recognition who have made such a mark in modern medicine.

"There is amazing women out there," Peterson said. "Many of whom we've never heard of who have contributed to who we are today."

Even young leaders in our community like Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downton Management District goes to show women can do anything they put their mind to.

"I've just been very blessed to have strong female role models from people in my family to those who support me in the workplace," Barrera-Mason said. "And I think all that matters is taking that to support other women and making our community a better place.

The Coastal Bend community has made huge strides with bringing women to the forefront of leadership, and these women prove that the sky is truly the limit.

