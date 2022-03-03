Corpus Christi favorite Nuevo Café closes, offers to sell famous Poblano Soup recipe

"The Poblano Soup Recipe is under lock and key & protected by NDA’s (sic) until it’s sold. Other establishments may sell poblano soup - but it’s not our recipe. 😉"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local restaurant that has won over customers again and again with their Poblano Soup announced this week they are permanently closing their doors.

Nuevo Café posted to their social media pages that their last day open was Feb. 28. Their made-from-scratch food became a staple in Corpus Christi. Local artists were able to show their work there.

"Thank you to all of our amazing customers who supported us over the years. Thank you to all of our staff who made Nuevo Café a warm, friendly place to come enjoy the most delicious food," the post said. "Thank you to all of our artists who shared their work with us over the years and inspired so much creativity."

On Thursday, Nuevo Café posted that their building, branding and even their famous Poblano Soup recipe are up for sale, along with other recipes from the restaurant.

"The Poblano Soup Recipe is under lock and key & protected by NDA’s (sic) until it’s sold. Other establishments may sell poblano soup - but it’s not our recipe," the Instagram post said, followed by a "wink" emoji.

No reason was given for the closure of the café.

