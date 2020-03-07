x
Aransas Pass hosts annual Fourth of July firework celebration

Residents watched from their vehicles as we get ready to celebrate the holiday.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Aransas Pass hosted their annual fireworks show.

Although a bit different this year, due to safety measures concerning the coronavirus.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

