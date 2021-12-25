Mother Teresa Shelter hosts 17th annual Christmas Day meal

With a holy mass and a hearty meal for the unhoused people of Corpus Christi, this shelter brings some cheer to those in need this holiday season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a staple member of the Catholic Charities, Mother Teresa Shelter has returned for their 17th annual Christmas day meal and mass for the unhoused people of the city.

The shelter hosted Christmas carols and a holy mass starting at 10 a.m. and the meal itself began at 11.

There, folks in need could find a hearty homestyle for the holiday. Southern style green beans and barbecued brisket graced the tables as people gathered round.

"They don't know where to go," said Sister Rency Moonjely, "That's why we open. For the people."

As operations manager at the shelter, Sister Moonjely was thrilled that they were able to open for the meal at all. With the pandemic still looming, finding ways to safely host was a top priority.

Thankfully the shelter was able to pull through, expanding space to keep the tables apart for safe distancing. But above all, it was the outpouring of volunteer support that brought the event to life.

