Corpus Christi gas prices see noticeable decrease, motorist hope the decline continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the war in Ukraine is still having an impact on gas prices, paying to fill up at the pump has dropped by more than 50 cents in the Coastal Bend.

It was just a month ago that gas reached the highest price ever in Corpus Christi at $4.20 a gallon. Currently, the average price is $3.55 a gallon at area pumps.

Robert Rios is one of many motorists who is happy to see a decrease in gas prices around the Corpus Christi area. However, he also feels that prices can be better.

"They need to come down more because it's too much," Rios said.

According to Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas, the average national price for gas is $4.08 a gallon, $3.69 in Texas and $3.55 in the Coastal Bend. The price compares to March 12, when motorists saw the highest gas price of $4.02 a gallon.

"Prices in Corpus Christi relatively speaking are much cheaper than most places around the country," Armbuster said.

While prices are starting to see a noticeable decline, Armbuster said he doesn't think prices will drop much further for now.

"If I was a betting, I would say I think we're going to stay in the $3 dollar range for a little while," Armbuster said. "The reason for that is we're going into a busy time of year where we see an uptick in demand for retail gasoline."

One year ago, the average price of a gallon of gas was just $2.51 a gallon and Armbuster said he doesn't know when, or if Corpus Christi will ever get back to those prices.

For some motorists the cost is still to much to bare.

"It's definitely great news, but in reality I would love to see it back in the $2 range," said area motorist Vanessa Kring. "That would make our pocketbook a little happier."

