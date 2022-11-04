Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016

Tejeda is suspected of not only murdering Wood, but mutilating her body and leaving her remains in a box wrapped in plastic.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Texas Attorney General's Office has confirmed to 3News that prosecutors in their office will now handle the trial against Joseph Tejeda.

According to the AG's office, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh and Rory Perez will replace the prosecutors initially assigned to the case by the Nueces county District Attorney in an effort to get the case moving forward.

In the past couple of years 3News has extensively reported on Tejeda, the man accused of murdering Wood more than six years ago.

Tejeda is suspected of not only murdering Wood, but mutilating her body and leaving her remains in a box wrapped in plastic. The box was later found in an abandoned building near Robstown.

Last summer, 105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher told defense attorneys their request for a jury pool of 1,000 perspective jurors could not be accommodated due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When the trial does take place, it is expected to last from four to six weeks.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.