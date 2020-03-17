CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man suspected of committing a murder in the Dallas-area was arrested in Bee County Tuesday morning after a daylong search, according to the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the suspect, Modesto Jaimes, was taken into custody after a resident spotted him walking along Highway 202 and called police.

Bee County Sheriff's deputies first had contact with Jaimes early Monday morning. Officials say they pulled him over and discovered drugs in the car. Before he could be taken into custody, he fled into some bushes across from Memorial Cemetery prompting a daylong search.